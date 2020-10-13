Southeast celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month to commemorate Hispanic heritage and culture.
The month of celebration features events, a scholarship and a new initiative aiming to increase enrollment.
This year’s celebration marks an increase in the number of Hispanic students enrolled at Southeast for the 2020 academic year.
Southeast’s Office of Admissions formed the Hispanic Recruitment and Retention Task Force to develop and execute a recruitment plan to enhance efforts to encourage Hispanic students and families to consider Southeast.
This year’s celebration also highlights the “Brindando Educación con Acceso,” or Believing Everyone Can Achieve (BECA) Hispanic/Latino scholarship established in 2019 through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.
The recipient of the BECA scholarship will be a student of Hispanic or Latino heritage who graduated from a high school in the United States.
Applicants must write a 300-word essay showing significant affiliation with Latino/Hispanic culture and address why it is important to have Latinidad representation within the Southeast community.
Southeast’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month culminates in “Food Truck Thursday” October 15 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Normal Avenue between Academic Hall and Kent Library.
The Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity and the Student Organization of Latinos invites the Southeast and Cape Girardeau communities to enjoy great food, music and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
