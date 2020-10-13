S7HD reports 89 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender and age are as follows:
- Alexander County: Two females 50s, one female 60s
- Hardin County: One female 20s, one male 20s, one male 50s
- Johnson County; Two female 10s, one female 10s, one female 20s, one male 30s, four female 40s, one male 40s, three females 50s, two males 50s, two females 60s, two males 60s, one male 70s
- Massac County: One female 10s
- Pope County: One female 60s, one male 60s
- Pulaski County: One males 10s, two females 20s, one male 20s, two females 50s, two males 50s, one male 90s
- Union County: Three females 20s, four males 20s, two females 30s, eight males 30s, seven females 40s, eight males 40s, eight males 50s, six females 60s, five males 60s
The health department also reported 37 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
Currently, 969 individuals have recovered.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 1,462 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
There are 464 active cases in the region.
One new death was also reported Tuesday.
The individual was a male in his 70s from Union County.
There have now 26 deaths in the Southern Seven region.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.