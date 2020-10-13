Pink-Out Day celebrates 10th anniversary, $200K raised

“We had attended a [Missouri Association of Student Councils] conference and saw a bunch of bigger schools like St. Louis and Kansas City doing it,” explained Kirby, who served as StuCo president during her senior year. “At the time I had known several people who had breast cancer—it being the most common form—and with Poplar Bluff being a close-knit community—already having UCAN—I didn’t know why we weren’t doing anything like that.”