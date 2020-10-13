Pink-Out Day celebrates 10th anniversary, $200K raised

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Pink-Out Day, which started at Poplar Bluff Schools and soon expanded city-wide, has reportedly raised over $200,000 for the United Cancer Assistance Network over the past decade.
The 10th annual Pink-Out Day, dedicated to the local nonprofit, took place on Friday, October 9, culminating with Mules Football defeating the Cape Central Tigers.
The founder of the event, Brooke Kirby of the PBHS Class of 2012, lives in Springfield now, but says her family keeps her in the loop and she still “gets excited” when she hears about the widespread participation every year.
“We had attended a [Missouri Association of Student Councils] conference and saw a bunch of bigger schools like St. Louis and Kansas City doing it,” explained Kirby, who served as StuCo president during her senior year. “At the time I had known several people who had breast cancer—it being the most common form—and with Poplar Bluff being a close-knit community—already having UCAN—I didn’t know why we weren’t doing anything like that.”
In addition to school campuses throughout the district, businesses and individuals across town purchase pink T-shirts, with proceeds from the official gear supporting UCAN.
For more information, contact the cancer treatment relief organization at 573-776-1892.
