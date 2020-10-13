Drug incinerator in Carlisle Co. will be used to get unused prescription medications off the streets

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Purchase District Health Department has partnered with Carlisle County Sheriff Department and the Carlisle County Fiscal Court for the installation of a Drug Incinerator in Carlisle County.
This drug incinerator will be purchased with funds from the Health Resources & Services Administration Rural Communities Opioid Response Program-Implementation grant that was awarded to the Purchase Area Health Connections.
The award has an amount of $1,000,000 which will be utilized over three years.
According to the health department, the purpose of the drug incinerator will be to safely and effectively dispose of medications taken in through the Drug Take Back Program.
The drug incinerator will be available for use by local area law enforcement departments, EMS and other public sector organizations pending a formal agreement.
There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony in the future, the time and location to be determined.
Carlisle County has a Drug Take Back Box located at the sheriff’s office.
You can click here to search for a permanent prescription drug disposal location in your county.
