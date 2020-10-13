Paducah police: surveillance video showed man throwing kitten 30 feet into air

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after surveillance video showed him throwing a kitten into the air and letting it land on a sidewalk.
Victor Mylas Jeffers, 27, was arrested on charges of torture of a dog or cat with serious physical injury or death and theft of identity of another without consent, and on warrants charging him with contempt of court and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).
According to police, on September 23 the Paducah Housing Authority executive director contacted them after video from the housing authority’s security cameras showed a man throwing a kitten about 30 feet into the air and letting it land on a concrete sidewalk.
Police said the kitten was taken to the humane society with apparent internal injuries. It died the following day.
A photograph of the suspect was given to police.
On Monday, October 12 detectives were driving near North 6th and Boyd Streets around 4:30 p.m. when they saw a convertible car coming toward them. They said a passenger in the car was standing up in the back seat, dancing. They say they recognized the man as the suspect in the kitten abuse case, and took him to the department for questioning.
According to police, Jeffers initially gave officers the wrong name, which he admitted in questioning. During the interview, he told officers he threw the kitten because it bit him. However, police say the security video disputes his claim.
Jeffers was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
