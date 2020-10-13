Paducah planning ‘reverse parade’ for city’s Christmas parade

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Parks and Recreation Department is planning a different kind of parade for Christmas in 2020.
You can see the “Christmas in the Trees” parade at Noble Park on December 5 and 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The reverse parade means the floats will be stationary and you will drive by to see them.
Enter the park at the H.C. Mathis Drive entrance, continue along the road looking at the floats and exit at Cairo Road.
A float entry form will be available soon.
