Paducah planning ‘reverse parade’ for city’s Christmas parade
The Parks and Recreation Department is planning a different kind of parade for Christmas in 2020. (Source: Pexels)
By Amber Ruch | October 13, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 12:13 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Parks and Recreation Department is planning a different kind of parade for Christmas in 2020.

You can see the “Christmas in the Trees” parade at Noble Park on December 5 and 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The reverse parade means the floats will be stationary and you will drive by to see them.

Enter the park at the H.C. Mathis Drive entrance, continue along the road looking at the floats and exit at Cairo Road.

The Paducah Christmas parade will be a "reverse parade" this year. (Source: City of Paducah)

A float entry form will be available soon.

