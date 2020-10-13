8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Illinois Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases from Friday, October 5 through Tuesday, October 13.
The recently diagnosed individuals include: one man in his 50s, one woman in her 90s, two male teens, one man in his 20s, one woman in her 30s, one man in his 30s and one man in is 60s.
The new patients are in isolation
Currently, 378 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Perry County, Ill., including 16 deaths and 350 released from isolation.
There have been 6143 negative test results in the county.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.