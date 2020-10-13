2,851 new cases in Ill.; more than 9,000 deaths associated with COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,851 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, October 13.
This brings the total number of cases to 324,743 cases, including 9,026 deaths.
“More than 9,000 Illinoisans — our mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, family, friends, and neighbors — have had their lives cut short by COVID-19, leaving tens of thousands more to grieve loved ones lost too soon,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As we pause today to mourn these individual and collective losses, may we find strength in the tools we have to protect our communities: wearing a mask, watching our distance, and respecting public health and each other. My heart breaks for all those who have lost a loved one in this battle we never asked to fight – may their memories be for a blessing.”
As of Monday night, 1,848 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 406 patients were in the ICU and 160 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 6,411,254 tests for the virus have been conducted in Illinois.
