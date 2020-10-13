6 more COVID-19 cases reported in Graves Co., 811 confirmed

The Graves County Health Department reported six more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. (Source: Sarasota County School District)
By Jessica Ladd | October 13, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 5:23 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported six more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The case details can be found below:

811th confirmed case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Graves County.

  • A Graves County resident in her 60s
  • A Graves County resident in his 60s
  • A Graves County resident in his 20s
  • A Graves County resident in her 20s
  • A Graves County resident in her 40s
  • A Graves County resident in her 20s

All the individuals are in isolation.

There have been 811 confirmed cases in the county.

