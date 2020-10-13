Marion, Ill. police search for missing, endangered person

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Marion police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing/ endangered person.
Terri Copley was last see on Friday, October 9 around 7 p.m. in her hotel room at the American’s Best Value Inn.
Copley was described as having blonde hair and hazel eyes.
She weighs 132 pounds is 5-feet, 2-inches tall.
She was last seen wearing red and black shorts and a white tank top.
According to police, sometime before 10 p.m. she left her hotel room and hasn’t been seen since.
She is believed to be without her prescription medication, and her family is concerned.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Marion Police Department.
