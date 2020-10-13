Man dies after crash on Middle Rd. in Fulton, Ky.

FULTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A man died after a crash on Middle Road on October 9.
According to Fulton police, they responded to a crash at the intersection of Eastwood Dr. and Middle Rd. around 3:22 p.m.
Police said a 2003 Chevy Cavalier driven by 27-year-old Jonathan Vaughn of Union City was going northbound when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Middle Rd.
His vehicle was hit broadside by a 2018 Nissan driven by a 48-year-old Martin, Tenn. woman. This caused Vaughn’s car to cross over into the westbound lane of Middle Rd.
His car was hit a second time, head-on, by a 2009 GMC truck driven by a 17 year old from Hickman, Ky.
Vaughn and his passenger, a 25-year-old woman from Union City, Tenn., were taken to out-of-state hospitals by ambulance.
Police say Vaughn died from his injuries. The woman’s condition was unknown at the time of the news release.
