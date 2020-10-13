Man dies after crash on Middle Rd. in Fulton, Ky.

Man dies after crash on Middle Rd. in Fulton, Ky.
A Union City, Tenn. man died after a crash on Middle Road in Fulton, Ky. on October 9. (Source: WMBF News)
By Amber Ruch | October 13, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT - Updated October 13 at 11:01 AM

FULTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A man died after a crash on Middle Road on October 9.

According to Fulton police, they responded to a crash at the intersection of Eastwood Dr. and Middle Rd. around 3:22 p.m.

Police said a 2003 Chevy Cavalier driven by 27-year-old Jonathan Vaughn of Union City was going northbound when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Middle Rd.

His vehicle was hit broadside by a 2018 Nissan driven by a 48-year-old Martin, Tenn. woman. This caused Vaughn’s car to cross over into the westbound lane of Middle Rd.

His car was hit a second time, head-on, by a 2009 GMC truck driven by a 17 year old from Hickman, Ky.

Vaughn and his passenger, a 25-year-old woman from Union City, Tenn., were taken to out-of-state hospitals by ambulance.

Police say Vaughn died from his injuries. The woman’s condition was unknown at the time of the news release.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.