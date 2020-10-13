Man accused of stealing $16K in tools, equipment from Graves Co. manufacturing plant

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a theft at a manufacturing plant.
Christopher L. Meyers, 46, of Hickman County, was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, on October 6 they received a request from the Mayfield Consumer Product candle manufacturing plant on Industrial Road in Mayfield for an investigation into a theft.
Deputies say they received information leading them to the home of a former employee on Cooley Road on October 8. The former employee was identified as Meyers.
While at the home, deputies say more than $16,000 worth of stolen property belonging to MCP was recovered. Items stolen included product, tools and equipment that was used at the company.
According to the sheriff’s office, methamphetamine was also found, and the suspect was arrested for meth trafficking by Hickman County Sheriff Ben Nativadad.
Additional theft charges were filed by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
The stolen property was recovered and returned to the owner at MCP.
