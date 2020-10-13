$2.8M in grants awarded to Recovery Kentucky centers across commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced $2.8 million for 14 Recovery Kentucky centers across the commonwealth.
Through Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funding, each center will be eligible for about $200,000 to offset costs from COVID-19. The money will help ensure centers can continue services while protecting residents and staff from COVID-19.
CenterPoint in Paducah is on the list to receive money.
You can click here for a full list of recovery centers eligible for the funding.
The money was made available to the Department for Local Government by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the CARES Act to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re grateful HUD made this funding available,” said DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene. “Ensuring residents and staff in recovery centers have access to PPE and sanitizing supplies is critically important as we work to keep everyone safe during these unprecedented times.”
The Recovery Kentucky program was created in 2005 by the DLG, the Kentucky Housing Corporation and the Department of Corrections to help Kentuckians recover from substance use disorders in stable, safe housing. Recovery Kentucky centers house 1,500 to 2,000 Kentuckians.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.