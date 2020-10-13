Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brantley Gilbert, Chris Young to headline Touchdowns and Tunes Tailgate Party in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Touchdowns and Tunes Tailgate Party will return in 2021.
Headliners for the three-day music festival will be Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brantley Gilbert and Chris Young. It will be Labor Day weekend, September 3-5, in Paducah.
The full lineup will be announced on October 27.
Tickets will go on sale to previous ticket holders on Tuesday, November 24 and to the public on Tuesday, December 1.
- Friday, September 4 - Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Saturday, September 5 - Brantley Gilbert
- Sunday, September 6 - Chris Young
Organizers say RV and tent camping will be new to the event. There will be 75 RV spots with electric, 25 RV spots without electric and 125 tent camping spots. They will be available to buy at the same time as festival tickets.
