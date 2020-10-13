Heartland organizations benefit from Amazon Smile

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - October 13 and 14 are Amazon Prime days, so many people are taking advantage of the deals.
Shoppers can even help out organizations in the Heartland through Amazon Smile.
“Every little bit helps us and our network of partners,” Elizabeth Shelton said.
United Way Executive Director Elizabeth Shelton said that’s why they partner with Amazon Smiles, a program through the online shopping giant that donates a portion of eligible purchases to organizations like hers.
“They can give to United Way and still be giving to the Salvation Army, and Safe House and Hope For One More children’s home and area public schools,” Shelton said.
Dakota Deering at the Safe House for women said they are also set up to receive donations through Amazon Smiles.
“Being able to pick the United Way, who helps us and many other organizations, or picking the Safe House directly to benefit from you shopping for the things you are already going to shop for, it can make a big difference,” Deering said.
Deering said that money goes directly into helping women get out of abusive relationships-something they’re highlighting during this Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“Even if the rest of the world kind of stopped momentarily, domestic violence has not stopped,” Deering said.
“People have heard the expression it takes a village; well it takes a network of United Way partners because rarely is someone in a dire situation because of just one reason and rarely can just one organization help them out of it,” Shelton said.
Amazon’s Prime shopping day continues Wednesday. Shelton said the United Way benefits from the Amazon Smiles program year-round.
You can find out how to register for Amazon Smile here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.