A little something for everyone in the temperature department this week...

Today and Wednesday will be for the mild weather lovers, then a cool down expected by the end of the week. Lots of sunshine will warm us up into the mid 70s this afternoon. With clear skies tonight, lows will dip back into the lower 40s in many areas. A couple scattered upper 30s possible too. Then a warmer afternoon expected on Wednesday with highs topping out near 80 degrees. A cold front will bring some scattered showers to the area on Thursday. Highs will only be in the 60s for Friday and Saturday.