KY 2569 in Hickman Co. expected to reopen at washout site

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A section of KY 2569 in southeastern Hickman County is expected to reopen later in the week of October 12-16.
The section of KY 2569/Hollard Road has been closed between the Hickman-Fulton County line and the Purchase Parkway overpass since March 20 when flash flooding caused an extended washout along the shoulder.
Engineers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet monitored the site through the summer months looking for dry weather to start the repairs. They said above normal rainfall delayed the repair effort.
According to KYTC, dry weather in recent weeks helped soil along the washout to dry out enough for the repairs to start this week.
The Hickman County Highway Maintenance Crew and a contractor are driving sheet piling to reinforce the shoulder of the road. Once that work is finished, the crew will repair the driving surface and try to reopen the road.
KY 2569 becomes Holland Road when it enters Fulton County. KYTC said approximately 85 vehicles travel this section of KY 2569 and Holland Road in an average day.
