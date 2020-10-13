Jackson Co. reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – one in her twenties, and one in her fifties
- Male – one in his thirties
They are being placed in isolation.
Sixty active cases are currently being managed.
To date, there have been 1,355 confirmed cases in the county, including 24 related deaths.
Five individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 1,271 individuals.
