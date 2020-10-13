Hospital to pay employees to work at polls on Election Day

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Baptist Health announced they will pay their employees to work at voting precincts in Kentucky and Indiana on Election Day.
The decision came after the hospital system was requested by employees and community civic leaders.
Poll workers will greet voters at precincts on Tuesday, November 3, check their registration and direct them to voting booths.
Seniors in the community usually fill the roll as election judge, but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many are not wanting to serve due to the health risk.
Baptist Health said it is proud that their employees want to help.
“Poll workers are crucial to making democracy happen,” said Baptist Health CEO Gerard Colman. “We encourage our employees – and all those in our communities – to volunteer on Election Day, to educate themselves about the candidates and to vote.”
Baptist Heath joins several other companies encouraging their employees to dedicate their time on Election Day.
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams is thankful Baptist Health employees have been offered the opportunity to serve on Nov. 3.
“Democracy is a team sport and we need the help of private citizens and the private sector," said Adams. "Baptist Health has set a standard that I hope others will follow.”
Baptist Health has more than 22,000 employees in Kentucky and southern Indiana.
