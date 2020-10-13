Former Lt. Gov. Kinder says deer overpopulation ongoing problem in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Missouri Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder said the overpopulation of deer in Cape Girardeau is an ongoing problem.
“The deer population has continued to grown in fact it’s exploding,” he said.
“The deer are eating everything in people’s yards, they’re eating peaches off the trees, flowers, all kind of foliage," he added. "They’ve lost their fear of humans.”
He said an ordinance to allow bow hunting inside the city limits was a good solution.
“What we’re talking about is knowledgeable hunters using bows," he said. “We’re not talking about firearms. And we’re talking about designated areas.”
But this is not the first time Kinder has been at the forefront of this issue. Back in 2013, this ordinance made it to the voter’s ballot, but was repealed.
“We’re going to ask the people of Cape to put a measure on the ballot to allow us to vote again," he explained.
Others in the community also have their opinions.
“My husband and I like watching them, we sit out in our patio and we watch the deer cross,” they said.
“They could be trapped and transported out,” they said.
Kinder said he isn’t giving up on it.
“It’s time we have another bite at this apple, with the deer population continuing to increase,” he said.
