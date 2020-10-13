First Alert: Chilly morning, sunny afternoon

(KFVS) - Grab a jacket before heading out the door this morning.
Wake-up temps are chilly in the low-to-mid 40s. Temps in the upper 30s is possible in some northern counties.
Isolated, light to patchy fog will be present in some areas during the pre-dawn hours.
This afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs in the mid 70s.
Temps will dip into the 40s overnight.
Wednesday will be breezy, but sunny with mild temps in the 70s.
A secondary cold front will push through the Heartland on Thursday, which could bring a few light showers.
It will be noticeably cooler Friday morning with wake-up temps in the mid-to-low 30s.
Below average afternoon highs in the 60s return over the weekend and into early next week.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.