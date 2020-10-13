Endangered Silver Advisory Alert issued for Florissant, Mo. man

FLORRISSANT, Mo. (KFVS) - The Florissant Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 3125 Stafford Ln, Florissant, MO on October 3.
Donald Held, 88, departed his residence and has not been heard from since.
He owns a 2016 Jeep Compass and a Missouri license plate with the number LD4D0K.
Held is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes.
He is 6′4″ and weighs 185 pounds.
Held has been diagnosed with dementia.
He has been known to drive around the St. Louis and Cape Girardeau areas.
Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.
