Egyptian Health Department repots 13 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of a Saline County resident who has died due to complications of COVID-19.
The Egyptian Health Department was also notified on October 10, 2020, of thirteen more residents who have tested positive COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o a female, under the age of 5, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her teens, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 30s, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 40s, case status in progress
o a female, in her 40s, case status in progress
o a male, in his 50s, case status in progress
o a female, in her 80s, case status in progress
o Please note: a female, in her 20s, reported Sunday has been transferred to their local health department
Gallatin County
o a female, in her 20s, case status in progress
o a female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 50s, case status in progress
o a male, in his 50s, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 70s, hospitalized
White County
o Please note: a female, in her 30s, reported on Friday has been transferred to their local health department
