Egyptian Health Department repots 13 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Egyptian Health Department repots 13 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death
The Egyptian Health Department was notified of a Saline County resident who has died due to complications of COVID-19. (Source: WVIR)
By Jessica Ladd | October 13, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 4:41 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of a Saline County resident who has died due to complications of COVID-19.

The Egyptian Health Department was also notified on October 10, 2020, of thirteen more residents who have tested positive COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o a female, under the age of 5, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her teens, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 30s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 40s, case status in progress

o a female, in her 40s, case status in progress

o a male, in his 50s, case status in progress

o a female, in her 80s, case status in progress

o Please note: a female, in her 20s, reported Sunday has been transferred to their local health department

Gallatin County

o a female, in her 20s, case status in progress

o a female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation

o a female, in her 50s, case status in progress

o a male, in his 50s, at home and in isolation

o a male, in his 70s, hospitalized

White County

o Please note: a female, in her 30s, reported on Friday has been transferred to their local health department

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.