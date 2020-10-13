Early voting begins in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Early voting in Kentucky for the 2020 General Election begins on Tuesday, October 13 and ends on Monday, November 2.
Some early voting locations will also be open on the following Saturdays: October 17, 24 and 31.
Voters will need to bring a photo ID and be registered in order to cast a ballot.
Each county in Kentucky has different operating dates and times for early voting, but voters can cast their ballot at most county clerk offices in the Heartland.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.