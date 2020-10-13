Driver killed in rollover crash on I-57

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Mt. Vernon, Illinois man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Ill. on Monday night, October 12.
Emergency crews responded to the crash shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes at milepost 96, which is near the I-57/I-64 split, just north of Mt. Vernon.
According to a preliminary Illinois State Police (ISP) investigation, Charles Whipps' vehicle traveling in the northbound lane hit the rear end of Samantha Marshall’s vehicle.
Marshall’s vehicle went off of the interstate and into a ditch.
Whipps' vehicle continued traveling northbound on the right shoulder of I-57. The vehicle then flipped and stopped in the median.
Whipps, 39 of Mt. Vernon, was killed in the crash.
It’s not clear if Marshall, 25 of Elkhart, Indiana, and her passenger, 51-year-old Christine Bradburn, also of Elkhart, were injured in the crash.
