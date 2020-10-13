Cool and Dry Tuesday Morning

Cooler and drier air has moved in behind the cold front yesterday. A jacket will be needed this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s with a few upper 30s possible in our northern counties. Isolated light/patchy fog may form during the pre-dawn hours. Today will be a very sunny day with near average temps in the mid 70s by the afternoon. Clear skies tonight will allow the 40s to be present by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will be sunny with mild temperatures in the mid 70s but breezy outside. A few big changes will be Thursday as a secondary cold front will push through this week. A few light showers are possible with this. The cold air behind this front will be noticeable starting Friday morning where we could see the mid to upper 30s for our morning temps.
Below average high temperatures during the afternoon(s) will be in the low to mid 60s over the weekend and into early next week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.