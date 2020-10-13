Cool and Dry Tuesday Morning

Cooler and drier air has moved in behind the cold front yesterday. A jacket will be needed this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s with a few upper 30s possible in our northern counties. Isolated light/patchy fog may form during the pre-dawn hours. Today will be a very sunny day with near average temps in the mid 70s by the afternoon. Clear skies tonight will allow the 40s to be present by Wednesday morning.