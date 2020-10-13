Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center reports 6 additional deaths from COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported six additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 13.
The newly reported deaths include two people in their 70s, one on their 80s and three in their 90s. The health center said the individuals were living in a long term care facility before they were diagnosed with COVID-19.
This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 40.
The health center reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing that total to 2,467.
They also reported 119 recoveries.
In long term care facilities in the county, there was a total of 244 cases, 126 recoveries and 27 deaths.
