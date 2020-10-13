Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center reports 6 additional deaths from COVID-19

Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center reports 6 additional deaths from COVID-19
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including six additional deaths. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)
By Amber Ruch | October 13, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 4:30 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported six additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 13.

The newly reported deaths include two people in their 70s, one on their 80s and three in their 90s. The health center said the individuals were living in a long term care facility before they were diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 40.

The health center reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing that total to 2,467.

They also reported 119 recoveries.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including six additional deaths.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including six additional deaths. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)

In long term care facilities in the county, there was a total of 244 cases, 126 recoveries and 27 deaths.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported new numbers in long term care facilities in the county on Tuesday.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported new numbers in long term care facilities in the county on Tuesday. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.