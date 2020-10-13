Bi-County reports 30 more COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin- Williamson County region on October 13.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Franklin
- Females: One teenager, three in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 80s and one in their 90s
- Males: One in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 70s and three in their 80s
Williamson
- Females: One teenager, one in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s
- Males: One in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s
To date, there have been a total of 1,598 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 704 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including 57 deaths in Williamson County and six deaths in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of the positive cases, 1,061 have recovered in Williamson county and 445 have recovered in Franklin County.
