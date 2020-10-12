What you need to know Oct. 12

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, October 12.
A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for our southern counties.
Patchy dense fog will also be in a few other areas across the Heartland this morning.
Muggy wake-up temps are in the upper 50s to low 60s.
This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with light rain possible as a cold front pushes through the region.
No severe weather is expected, but an isolated rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out.
Highs this afternoon will range in the 70s.
Much of the week will be sunny, dry and mild, but by mid-week another cold front could bring a few showers.
The end of the week and into the weekend will be cool with highs in the 60s, with a few mornings in the 30s.
- Four days of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett are set to begin Monday.
- President Trump declared on Sunday he was healthy enough to return to the campaign trail, a day after the White House doctor said he was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus, but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it.
- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family are in quarantine after potentially being exposed to a person with COVID-19.
- Kentucky voters are about to get their first, and potentially only, chance to see a debate between Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.
- A suspect is behind bars in Tennessee after a reported kidnapping in Marshall County, Kentucky.
- Family and friends gathered in Charleston, Mo. for a balloon release to mark a somber 13th anniversary. It’s the day when Tony Woodworth went missing.
- The Cape Girardeau County Historical Society is opening an exhibit called “Notions” on Tuesday, October 13.
- The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), along with The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, will be conducting a statewide campaign to remind drivers to slow down.
- Customers across the country are complaining about a pay app they used to make financial transactions.
- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region on Sunday.
