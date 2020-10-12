Texas man, woman charged in connection with Hardin County murder

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Texas man and woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a murder in Hardin County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
TBI agents joined Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies in investigating the death of Brian Diss.
On Thursday afternoon, deputies responded to the 2300 block of Oakley Road after receiving a 911 call.
When deputies arrived they found the victim’s body, along with evidence of foul play.
Agents and investigators quickly developed information that identified 26-year-old Jeremy Byram and 27-year-old Jeanna Chacon of Abilene, Texas, as the individuals responsible for Diss’s death.
Investigators also learned that the two had traveled to Illinois.
Working in cooperation with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois and the Illinois State Police, Byram and Chacon were taken into custody and booked into the Saline County Jail.
Byram is charged with first degree murder and tampering with evidence. Chacon is charged with accessory after the fact.
They are both being held without bond as they await extradition to Tennessee.
