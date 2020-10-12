Tennessee reports nearly 3K new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee reported just shy of 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and seven additional deaths.
According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health, the state has just more than 20,000 active cases.
So far, Tennessee has had 217,682 cases and 2,774 deaths. Almost 195,000 cases have been deemed inactive or recovered. About 850 people remain hospitalized with virus complications.
Tennessee has processed more than 3.2 million tests.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 159 new coronavirus cases and four more virus-related deaths across the county Monday. The total number of cases is now at 33,134 with 537 deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
Health officials say there are 1,516 active cases in Shelby County and more than 6,800 people are in quarantine.
Along with daily case numbers, the health department is also keeping a watchful eye on hospital capacity using a health care resource tracking system. The system shows acute care utilization is at 86% and ICU utilization is at 84% as of Sunday, October 11.
There are a number of long-term care facilities that have been heavily impacted by the pandemic. Several facilities have even reported multiple COVID-19 clusters since the first case was reported. Rainbow Health and Rehab has had the highest number of cluster investigations among all 50 of the facilities.
The charts below show the number of residents and staff that have been affected by the clusters.
A separate set of facilities have completed their clusters by going 28 consecutive days without identifying a new case of the virus.
