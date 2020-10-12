Stolen U-Haul investigation in Ky. leads to arrest in Texas

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Virginia woman, wanted in connection with a stolen U-Haul truck in McCracken County, Kentucky, was arrested in Texas.
Sheree L. Compton, 39 of Remington, Virginia, was arrested at a truck stop in San Antonio, Texas on Thursday, October 8.
San Antonio Police said Compton was in possession of the U-Haul reported stolen form a Lone Oak business on August 25.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Compton rented the moving truck under false pretenses.
The stolen truck had been entered in a national crime data base used by law enforcement.
In addition to the McCracken County arrest warrant for the theft of the U-Haul, Compton was arrested on several unrelated Texas fraud warrants. A male suspect with Compton was also arrested for eight unrelated arrest warrants.
Compton faces extradition back to McCracken County on the charge of theft by deception $10,000 or more.
