Stolen U-Haul investigation in Ky. leads to arrest in Texas
By Marsha Heller | October 12, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT - Updated October 12 at 9:59 AM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Virginia woman, wanted in connection with a stolen U-Haul truck in McCracken County, Kentucky, was arrested in Texas.

Sheree L. Compton, 39 of Remington, Virginia, was arrested at a truck stop in San Antonio, Texas on Thursday, October 8.

San Antonio Police said Compton was in possession of the U-Haul reported stolen form a Lone Oak business on August 25.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Compton rented the moving truck under false pretenses.

The stolen truck had been entered in a national crime data base used by law enforcement.

In addition to the McCracken County arrest warrant for the theft of the U-Haul, Compton was arrested on several unrelated Texas fraud warrants. A male suspect with Compton was also arrested for eight unrelated arrest warrants.

Compton faces extradition back to McCracken County on the charge of theft by deception $10,000 or more.

