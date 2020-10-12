Shoplifting report at Murray Walmart leads to arrest of 4 individuals

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - On October 11 at 9:12 p.m., the Murray Police Department responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter.
Before officers arrived, the individual had left in a vehicle.
Officers located the vehicle and found four people inside it.
During the investigation, officers learned that all four individuals had warrants for their arrests.
In addition to the warrants, two of the individuals faced new charges based off the officers' investigation at the scene.
Officers made the following charges and all four were lodged in the Calloway County Jail:
- Kelly Morton (41) of Mount Juliet, Tenn.- Theft by Unlawful Taking Over $500 from a Calloway County arrest warrant and Theft by Unlawful Taking Under $500.
- Miranda Ransel (39) of Buchanon, Tenn.- Fugitive from Justice for a felony warrant out of Tennessee as well as Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Teara Dunn (25) of Almo, Ky.- Hindering Prosecution 1st Degree, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Bail Jumping 1st Degree from a Calloway County Arrest Warrant.
- Charlie Ferguson (62) of New Concord, Ky.- Fugitive from Justice for a felony warrant out of Tennessee.
