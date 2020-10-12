Police blame distracted driving, DUI in rollover crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Graves County, Kentucky on Friday evening, October 9.
The crash happened on Highway 408 East between McCracken County Road and Hopewell Road at shortly after 6:30 p.m.
When a Graves County deputy arrived on the scene they found Amber France laying next to her Nissan Maximum, which was upside down in a ditch.
France, 35 of Mayfield, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the deputy’s investigation, France was under the influence and driving distracted on her cell phone before leaving the roadway and flipping her vehicle.
France was cited for court for 3rd DUI, driving on a DUI suspended license 1st and communication device violation 1st.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Viola Fire Department and Mayfield/Graves EMS.
