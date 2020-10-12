1 person injured in crash at US 60/62 intersection in McCracken Co.

1 person injured in crash at US 60/62 intersection in McCracken Co.
Broken Windshield Crime Scene (Source: stock)
By Jessica Ladd | October 12, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 4:01 PM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On October 12 at 10:03 a.m., deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at the US 60/62 intersection near the Ledbetter bridge. 

The investigation revealed that a westbound tri-axle dump truck operated by 60-year-old, Jimmy Langston, collided with a northbound Chevrolet half-ton pickup truck that had failed to stop at the stop signal at the intersection. 

The operator of the pickup, 34-year-old Gaston Tubby, was treated for serious injuries at a local hospital and was later transferred out of state. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.