2,742 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,742 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, October 12.
The health department reported 13 additional deaths.
The total number of cases in the state include 321,892 cases, including a total of 8,997 deaths.
As of Sunday night, 1,764 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 377 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 6,355,261 tests for the virus have been conducted in Illinois.
