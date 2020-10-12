Multiple vehicle break-ins reported, 2 suspects sought

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down at least two suspects wanted for breaking into multiple vehicles.
Several residents in between the 3000 and 9000 block of Old Mayfield Road reported that items were stolen overnight from parked vehicles on Saturday, October 10.
According to the sheriff’s office, a photo taken from surveillance video shows what appears to be two white male suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts, jeans and face masks.
Investigators also believe the suspects could be using an electronic device to help them break into into locked vehicles.
In addition to trying to track down the suspect, the sheriff’s office wants to remind vehicle owners to remove their valuables; such as money, firearms, electronics and prescription medication, from their vehicles.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.
