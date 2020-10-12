Mild and Foggy Morning

A slightly muggy and mild start this Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. There will be some patchy to dense fog across a few areas during the pre-dawn hours. Thickest fog will be in our southern counties where there is a dense fog advisory until 9AM. Mostly cloudy skies today with a light rain possible during the early afternoon as a cold front will sweep through. An isolated rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. No severe weather expected. High temperatures will be range in the 70s.
A few dry and sunny days mid-week before another cold front brings a few showers near the end of this week. The end of this week into this upcoming weekend unseasonably cool air will filter back into the Heartland with high temperatures in the 60s with a few mornings in the 30s.
-Lisa
