Mild and Foggy Morning

A slightly muggy and mild start this Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. There will be some patchy to dense fog across a few areas during the pre-dawn hours. Thickest fog will be in our southern counties where there is a dense fog advisory until 9AM. Mostly cloudy skies today with a light rain possible during the early afternoon as a cold front will sweep through. An isolated rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. No severe weather expected. High temperatures will be range in the 70s.