McConnell-McGrath debate to air on The Heartland’s CW

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KFVS) - The stage is set for a debate between Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.
“The Kentucky Debate” organized by Gray Television and the University of Kentucky Student Government, will be held in Lexington and will be broadcast live on The Heartland’s CW from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 12.
The race for Kentucky Senate is on of the most closely watched in the U.S.
Lexington’s WKYT anchor and political editor Bill Bryant will moderate the debate.
There will be no audience, just the moderator and the two opponents.
Monday’s debate between McConnell and McGrath could be the only face-to-face meeting.
The debate comes one day before early in-person voting starts in Kentucky.
In addition to KFVS-12, Gray Television owns WKYT in Lexington, WAVE in Louisville, WYMT in Hazard, WBKO in Bowling Green, WXIX in Cincinnati, WFIE in Evansville, WSAZ in Charleston/Huntington and WVLT in Knoxville offering the ability to share this live debate with the widest possible audience of Kentucky viewers.
