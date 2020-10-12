Man arrested for kidnapping woman, 2-year-old

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - An investigation into a reported kidnapping in Marshall County, Kentucky ends with the arrest of a man in Union County, Tennessee.
Carl “Willie” Dowell was arrested in Union County, Tenn. on Saturday, October 10 for drugs, domestic violence, DVO violations and kidnapping charges.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, family member reported that a woman and her two-year-old child were kidnapped on Oct. 9.
At the same time of the report, the missing woman called 911 in Union County, Tenn.
Dispatch said they heard the woman screaming as she was being assaulted.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office was able to ping the phone the woman called from and discovered the woman’s location.
A deputy happened to be in the area and stopped the suspect’s vehicle.
The deputy then arrested Dowell.
He was booked into the Union County Jail on a $200,000 cash bond.
Dowell is being held at the jail pending extradition back to Marshall County, Ky. where he faces kidnapping and DVO violation charges. His bond is set at $150,000 in Marshall County.
