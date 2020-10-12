Help keep leaves from causing street flooding

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - As leaves continue to fall in the Heartland this Autumn, public works departments are asking for a little help in keeping roadways safe.
The City of Jackson Public Works Director is asking residents to dispose of leaves and yard waste properly to reduce the chance of streets flooding.
Residents are urged not to rake or blow leaves into the streets or alleys.
Disposing of yard waste properly will keep streets and storm drains free from debris, which allows the city’s storm drains to work properly.
Public Works Director Kent Peetz also states that disposing of yard debris or other trash can result in a misdemeanor.
Jackson City Code also prohibits the burning of brush on streets because the heat can damage roads and the ash/debris can clog drains and contaminate the storm water.
If a storm drain becomes clogged and causes street flooding, residents are asked to carefully clear the blockage with broom or rake or to call the Public Works Department at 243-2300. The phone number is manned 24 hours, every day.
The city recommends the following for unwanted leaves:
- Use leaves as compost in your garden or around plants and trees.
- Jackson residential customers can place bags no more than 40 pounds of leaves and yard waste at curbside for free pickup during the first and third full weeks of the month on their regular trash day. Limbs must be no longer than 5 feet and tied with string or twine in bundles no larger than 18 inches diameter for pickup.
- Residential customers can also take leaves and yard waste to the yard waste pits located at the Jackson Recycling Center for no additional charge during regular business hours.
For more information, contact the Jackson Public Works Department at 573-243-2300, visit their website or view their Facebook page.
