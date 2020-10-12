Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 7 new cases of COVID-19

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, October 12.
The newly reported cases include:
- Man in his 20s
- Woman in her 30s
- Two women in their 50s
- Two men in their 60s
- Woman in her 60s
As of Monday, there have been a total of 94 cases of COVID-19 in the county. Two people who were a positive, lab-confirmed case had died. Health officials said 81 people had recovered and 10 people were isolating at home. One person was hospitalized.
