Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 7 new cases of COVID-19
The Hamilton County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, October 12. (Source: CDC)
By Amber Ruch | October 12, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 12:52 PM

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, October 12.

The newly reported cases include:

  • Man in his 20s
  • Woman in her 30s
  • Two women in their 50s
  • Two men in their 60s
  • Woman in her 60s

As of Monday, there have been a total of 94 cases of COVID-19 in the county. Two people who were a positive, lab-confirmed case had died. Health officials said 81 people had recovered and 10 people were isolating at home. One person was hospitalized.

