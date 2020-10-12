Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 33 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health reported 33 new cases of COVID-19.
The individuals are being isolated. They include:
Franklin County
- Females - two in their 20s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s
- Males - two tweens, one in their 30s, three in their 50s, five in their 60s, three in their 70s and one in their 90s
Williamson County
- Females - one tween, one in their 20s and one in their 50s
- Males - one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s and three in their 80s
According to the health department, they are believed to have acquired the virus through known cases, social gatherings, church settings, events or through transmission in the community. They say the numbers are subject to change without notice due to case transfers.
As of Monday, there have been a total of 1,588 cases in Williamson County, including 57 deaths and 995 recoveries. In Franklin County, there have been a total of 684 cases, six deaths and 417 recoveries.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.