‘Flip the Switch’ event lights murals on river wall in Downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A “Flip the Switch” event will light the 24 new lights on the mural wall in Downtown Cape Girardeau.
The historic Mississippi River Tales murals on the floodwall were recently cleaned and 24 LED lights were installed.
The event will be Thursday, October 15 at 6:45 p.m. at the corner of Themis and Water.
“We are excited to see this transformation of Water Street after dark, not only allowing visitors to view our murals at night, but also making Water Street brighter and safer for pedestrians,” said Board President Danny Essner.
According to Old Town Cape, the cleaning and illuminating of the panels started 12 years ago, and was recently made possible after advances in lighting technology that made it more practical and affordable.
