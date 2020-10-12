First Alert: Foggy morning, afternoon rain

(KFVS) - A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for our southern counties.
Patchy dense fog will also be in a few other areas across the Heartland this morning.
Muggy wake-up temps are in the upper 50s to low 60s.
This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with light rain possible as a cold front pushes through the region.
No severe weather is expected, but an isolated rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out.
Highs this afternoon will range in the 70s.
Much of the week will be sunny, dry and mild, but by mid-week another cold front could bring a few showers.
The end of the week and into the weekend will be cool with highs in the 60s, with a few mornings in the 30s.
