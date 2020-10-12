Egyptian Health Dept. reports 16 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, October 12.
The newly reported cases include:
Saline County
- a male under the age of 10 - at home in isolation
- a female in her 20s - case status in progress
- a female in her 20s - case status in progress
- a female in her 20s - case status in progress
- a female in her 20s - case status in progress
- a male in his 40s - at home in isolation
- a female in her 60s - case status in progress
- a female in her 70s - hospitalized
- a male in his 70s - at home in isolation
- a female in her 80s - at home in isolation
- a male in his 80s - at home in isolation
- a female in her 90s - at home in isolation
Gallatin County
- a male in his 40s - at home in isolation
- a male in his 50s - at home in isolation
- a female in her 50s - at home in isolation
As of Monday, Saline County reported a total of 470 cases of COVID-19, including six deaths; White County reported a total of 215 cases, including one death; and Gallatin County reported a total of 93 cases, including two deaths.
