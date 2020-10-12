Egyptian Health Dept. reports 16 new cases of COVID-19

By Amber Ruch | October 12, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 1:16 PM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, October 12.

The newly reported cases include:

Saline County

  • a male under the age of 10 - at home in isolation
  • a female in her 20s - case status in progress
  • a female in her 20s - case status in progress
  • a female in her 20s - case status in progress
  • a female in her 20s - case status in progress
  • a male in his 40s - at home in isolation
  • a female in her 60s - case status in progress
  • a female in her 70s - hospitalized
  • a male in his 70s - at home in isolation
  • a female in her 80s - at home in isolation
  • a male in his 80s - at home in isolation
  • a female in her 90s - at home in isolation

Gallatin County

  • a male in his 40s - at home in isolation
  • a male in his 50s - at home in isolation
  • a female in her 50s - at home in isolation

As of Monday, Saline County reported a total of 470 cases of COVID-19, including six deaths; White County reported a total of 215 cases, including one death; and Gallatin County reported a total of 93 cases, including two deaths.

