Cooler weather moving into the Heartland.

Good Monday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area and ahead of this front we saw a few showers and gusty winds. As the front moves through your area, winds will turn to the northwest ushering cooler air into the area. Temperatures this evening will fall into the 50s. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 40s with a few upper 30s possible along the I64 corridor.
Tuesday will be sunny and pleasant. It will be dry across the Heartland so use caution with any outdoor burning. Highs will reach the middle 70s.
Another cold front will head towards the area on Thursday. Ahead of this front we will see warm breezy conditions on your Wednesday. This will create an elevated fire danger so no outdoor burning is recommended. Highs on Wednesday will approach 80 degrees with much cooler weather for the Heartland by the end of the week.
