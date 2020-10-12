City of Carbondale announces trick-or-treating guidelines, other Halloween virtual events

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale officially released their Halloween plans this year.
The first is in-person trick or treating.
Roni Leforge-Croxell with the City said all CDC guidelines will still apply.
“We just felt like the people of Carbondale would appreciate if they could have their kids go trick or treating and obviously things are going to be different this year.”
So that’s exactly what the city has done for families wanting to participate. City of Carbondale’s Roni Leforge-Croxell said it’s still all about safety.
“We believe that the people of Carbondale know the seriousness of what were in right now and will take every precaution to make sure the trick or treaters are safe.”
If you are thinking of how to hand out candy this year, these are just a few ideas
“Spread candy out on a table, like the CDC recommends, or rig up a cool candy slide, but get creative and try and maintain your social distance.”
If you don’t feel safe trick or treating this year, that’s okay. The city has other Halloween-themed events, including a Halloween decorating contest.
“There is a residential and a business category. So, it’s very similar to the Let it Go contest which we have at Christmas time. And the prizes are going to be the same. We’re going to be giving away a $50 Ace Hardware Gift card to the winner, the mayor will decide who the winner is.”
But, there’s a few other ways the city is trying to get people involved this spooky season.
“Pumpkin carving contest, so whoever has the coolest looking pumpkin or the most intricately designed pumpkin will win a Halloween gift basket, and there is also a facemask decorating contest.”
Leforge-Croxell said the reaction from the community has been supportive of the city’s decision.
“They are very excited from what I can tell on Facebook. We’ve had a lot of excitement generated just with the Halloween decorating contest and of course the facemask and pumpkin decorating contest.”
The city’s trick-or-treating Hours are on October 31 starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m.
If you would like to participate in the Pumpkin Carving contest or mask decorating you have to submit your entry to contest@explorecarbondale.com before October 26.
If you are wanting to participate in the decorating contest, you can submit your pictures and videos to the city’s social media pages.
