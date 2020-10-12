Cape Girardeau Public Library expands WiFi to parks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The pandemic has many people working or learning remotely and now they will be able to use free WiFi at certain parks in Cape Girardeau.
The Cape Girardeau Public Library system is able to provide the internet access through a state grant.
“We know there are people who need internet for their jobs,” Katie Hill said.
Katie Hill is the director at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. She said the grant will allow up to 11 Cape city parks to have access to free WiFi.
“We’re still in the detail stage of figuring out where exactly those access points are going to go,” Hill said.
Courtney Hilse said she tries to get her teenage daughter off her phone at the park.
“I just see it as the parent aspect of the teenagers and being obsessed with their phones,” Hilse said.
She also said she thinks it will be helpful for people working.
“For some of the people also that are doing in home schooling and homeschooling, that would be good for them,” Hilse said.
Christy Pogue said she plans to utilize it.
“I use my laptop, I use my phone, so there’s many things I would use,” Pogue said.
The library is still deciding which parks will benefit the most people, according to Hill.
“We want to target areas of town that have a gap, have a need for free WiFi,” Hill said.
She also said the grant will provide the funding for one year of service and the library may decide to continue the access in the future.
“Hopefully its successful, hopefully we get the word out and people start using the access points,” Hill said.
According to Katie Hill, the installation should be completed by the end of the year.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.