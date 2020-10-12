Cape Girardeau Co. health officials offer Halloween safety guidance

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - County health officials offered guidance for a safe Halloween.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center listed some safe Halloween activities and some things to avoid.
They said the following guidelines should be followed even on holidays:
- Stay at least 6 feet away from individuals not in your household
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth mask when in public
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
- Stay home if you are sick
