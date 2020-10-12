Cape Girardeau Co. health officials offer Halloween safety guidance

Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center offers Halloween safety guidance
By Amber Ruch | October 12, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 12:46 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - County health officials offered guidance for a safe Halloween.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center listed some safe Halloween activities and some things to avoid.

The Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center offered some Halloween safety guidance.
The Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center offered some Halloween safety guidance. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)

They said the following guidelines should be followed even on holidays:

  • Stay at least 6 feet away from individuals not in your household
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth mask when in public
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
  • Stay home if you are sick

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.